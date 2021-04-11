Aggies Lose Series Finale vs. Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped the series finale to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 7-4, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Maroon & White fought through a back-and-forth bout, but Alabama claimed the outright lead in the top of the seventh with the help of an overturned out called on the field. After the review of a stolen base attempt wiped the third out off the board, the Aggies walked Alabama’s cleanup guy and set up the opportunity for Owen Diodati to deliver the decisive three-run shot.

On the rubber, Nathan Dettmer was given his first SEC weekend start and settled with the no-decision. The freshman yielded four runs on six hits and four walks while fanning five in 5.0 frames plus two batters. Chris Weber got the call from the pen in the sixth and retired three consecutive batters to strand a runner at second. Weber (1-2) suffered the loss after tossing 2.0 frames and allowing a three-run home run in the seventh. Chandler Jozwiak was spot on in his 1.2 innings of relief, scattering two hits, while Alex Magers got the final call to retire the final Bama batter of the game.

At the plate, Austin Bost and Ty Coleman dealt most of the Maroon & White’s damage. Bost was 4-for-4 on the day with one run, one double, and one RBI, while Ty Coleman was 2-for-4 with a game-tying solo shot in the sixth.

Will Frizzell extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and Ray Alejo lengthened his reached base streak to 13 games.

The Maroon & White dropped to 19-15 on the season and 3-9 in conference play, while the Bama improves to 19-12 overall and 5-7 in league play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Austin Bost – 4-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Ty Coleman – 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Nathan Dettmer – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Chandler Jozwiak – 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB

GAME SUMMARY

B2 | Austin Bost laced a leadoff single to leftfield, moved to second on Ty Coleman’s line drive single to center and scored when Mikey Hoehner roped a single to center. A&M 1, BAMA 0.

T3 | With one out, the Tide loaded up the bags with a single by Peyton Wilson and walks by Jim Jarvis and William Hamiter. Zane Denton grabbed the lead after plating two on a line single into the left-centerfield gap. With runners on the corners, Sam Praytor sent a ball to the warning track for sacrifice fly to score one. BAMA 3, A&M 1.

B3 | Ray Alejo sent a one-out shot up the middle, and moved to third on a lined single to rightfield by Will Frizzell. After Alabama went to the bullpen, Bost scored one on a hard ground ball through the left side of the infield. Ryan Targac loaded the bags with Ags with a pinch-hit single through the right side of the infield setting up a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield by Brett Minnich. A&M 3, BAMA 3.

T6 | Owen Diodati led off and drew a four-pitch walk, before scoring on a double down the leftfield line by T.J. Reeves. BAMA 4, A&M 3.

B6 | With one out, Ty Coleman sent a bomb over the leftfield wall for a solo shot, marking his fourth home run of the year. A&M 4, BAMA 4.

T7 | Wilson got things started with a single up the middle, and with two outs, a video review overturned a call that resulted in Wilson stealing second. Shortly after, Praytor was awarded first with the help of an intentional walk, before Diodati sent a three-run shot into the visiting bullpen. BAMA 7, A&M 4.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White hit the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On moving forward after this weekend…

“I am just trying to be as positive as I can be. That was the way I was postgame. There is nobody more disappointed than the players because they put a lot into this game and so did the coaches. We have a very good team. 10 days ago, we were in a good place mentally as a team and that’s what the game of baseball can do. The sooner we can get back to that place, the better we are going to be.”

Freshman RHP Nathan Dettmer

On his first conference play start…

“It was really exciting to get an SEC start on the weekend. I felt really good. My teammates were hyping me up right before. I went out there and felt like I competed, might not have had my best stuff, but just kept competing and felt really good.”