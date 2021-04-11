Blinn dance wins eighth straight national title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Blinn College dance team captured its eighth straight national title, while the Blinn College cheer team placed second at the 2021 National Cheer Association & National Dance Association Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships Friday.

Blinn dance made history by claiming the national title in Team Performance in the junior college division for the third straight year, while placing second in Pom Open.

“I am extremely excited, and this is the first time Blinn dance has ever three-peated before in team performance, so this is a huge deal for us,” spirit coordinator Sarah Barland Flisowski said. “The choreography, music, and theme were amazing. The kids really liked it, so they enjoyed doing it and it showed in their performance.”

Blinn took first place in Team Performance in the junior college division with a score of 93.96 over McLennan Community College (91.9). The Buccaneers placed second in Pom Open with a score of 88.0571 behind Dallas Baptist University (88.2857).

“We had to wait two years to compete, so it was so unreal when it actually came true,” sophomore team captain Destiny Ramos said. “Working up to this national title was not easy at all, but we were all so committed to it and all wanted it, so we pushed for it at the end. We all brought different strengths to the routine and it all came together.”

Blinn cheer placed second in Advanced Small Coed in the junior college division with a score of 93.7667 behind Dodge City Community College (96.5).

“They have been working really hard all year for nationals, so we weren’t as happy as we could have been because we were expecting to win,” assistant cheer coach Cassady Leech said. “The number one thing in our routine this year was our pyramid and it looked really good on both days. It was pretty exciting to watch and is the only part of the routine that the entire team is actually involved in, so it is one of the most important parts.”

In 2019, Blinn cheer made history as the first team to ever win six consecutive national championships in Small Coed Division II.

“Second place isn’t what we were going for, but we did put out one of the hardest routines Blinn ever has had on the Bandshell, so I am really proud of my team,” sophomore team captain Krysta Mitchell said. “I am really super excited and super proud of everyone. The bond we had on the mat, our mat talk, and how we worked together was really strong this year.”

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 42 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.