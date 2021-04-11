Advertisement

Brazos County hosts mini vaccination hub in Benchley community

137 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered Saturday.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to distribute vaccines to rural communities across Brazos County, the Brazos County Vaccine Task Force, along with the Heart of Texas, American Red Cross hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday. The drive-thru mini hub was set up at the St. Joseph’s Athletic Complex in the Benchley community of Bryan.

Jason Ware, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Brazos County, oversaw operations at the mini hub. He says Saturday’s vaccine drive was a way for the county to deliver doses to areas that need them the most and ease concerns of residents in rural communities who may not have access to the main hub.

“The Benchley community is a community that has a lot of people living there, and we’re just trying to get the vaccine hub closer to these types of communities,” said Ware. “Concerns that they can’t get off during the week to go get a vaccine. Some people aren’t able to drive all the way into Bryan, so we bring them out, and we bring the vaccine to the communities that we feel like need it the most.”

Ware says outside of social distancing and face coverings, the vaccine is one of the most effective tools available to combat the virus.

“If we’re going to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19 I believe that getting the shot in the arm is one way of doing that,” said Ware.

Tanya Knapp, volunteer director with the American Red Cross, says mini hubs like the one set up in Benchley are vital to getting everyone vaccinated that wants to be.

“These off site hubs, these remote locations are our way of ensuring we’re doing everything we can to capture those members of our community so that everyone can get vaccinated,” said Knapp.

Knapp says the vaccine is the best available tool that we have a more hopeful future and any chance of returning to normal.

“We all want to achieve a level of normal that we’re comfortable with again,” said Knapp. “There’s so many things that we have missed the past year. With this vaccine, we can all get back to those things.”

COVID-19 vaccines available today… no appointment needed! This vaccine hub will operate until 4pm (or while supplies last) at: St. Joseph’s Athletic Complex 6044 Rye Loop (entrance off OSR)

The Brazos County Sheriffs’ office and Brazos County Precinct 3 volunteer fire department also played a major role in Saturday’s effort. Joe Warren, Fire Chief for district 3, says the department wants to do everything it can to support the community.

“This here is just a step, a fight in this process to protect our community” said Warren, “This is a step for everyone to protect themselves and their family.”

Officials plan to open the Benchley vaccination hub sometime next month in order to administer second doses to those who came out Saturday.

Brazos County Vaccine task force coordinator Jim Stewart says the county plans on operating a mini hub on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the Kemp Carver neighborhood of Bryan.

