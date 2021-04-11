Advertisement

Brazos County to begin accepting applications for rental assistance on Monday

$6.9-million in funds is available for Brazos County residents experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 for rent and utilities
The local program will be administered by Brazos County with assistance from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Commissioners Court formally accepted $6,925,863.90 from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Brazos County applied back in January for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021) grant made available through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Starting Monday, April 12, 2021, Brazos County residents needing assistance due to COVID-19 may apply for rental and utility assistance.

According to Brazos County officials, the program will be administered locally by Brazos County with assistance from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Brazos County released the following statement:

Beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, at 8:00 am, Brazos County residents experiencing housing instability due to COVID-19 may apply for rental and utility assistance. The more than $6.9-million in funds was granted to Brazos County by the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The local program will be administered by Brazos County with assistance from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Brazos County, TX

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is offered to cover past-due rent, as well as future rental payments that cannot be made. Utility assistance is available on a case-by-case basis. Qualifying Brazos County residents must be at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), must have been affected by COVID-19, and must be able to provide documentation as such. Applicants should be aware that payment processing may take up to 45 days from the date of eligibility.

For more information, residents can call 979-361-4666 or email erap@brazoscountytx.gov. A link to begin the application process can be found at www.brazoscountytx.gov under Latest County Headlines.

