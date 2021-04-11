Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, the department tweeted Sunday.

Details are limited, but the tweet said one person was found dead at the complex just before 8:00 a.m. BPD believes this to be an isolated incident.

KBTX has a reporter on the way to the scene to get more information.

Shooting Investigation — Just before 8:00 am, a deceased person with an apparent gunshot wound was found at BRAC. This appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xXWF5f4flM — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 11, 2021

