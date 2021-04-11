Advertisement

Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC

(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, the department tweeted Sunday.

Details are limited, but the tweet said one person was found dead at the complex just before 8:00 a.m. BPD believes this to be an isolated incident.

KBTX has a reporter on the way to the scene to get more information.

