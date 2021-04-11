Early morning fire damages College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At least one building was damaged Sunday morning by a fire at The Cottages of College Station apartments on Cottage Lane.

The blaze was reported just after 6:00 a.m. and smoke was seen pouring from one of the units when firefighters arrived .

Photos sent to KBTX appear to the show the fire was contained to one building but it’s unclear how many apartments are damaged. Witnesses we spoke with on social media said everyone got out okay.

One firefighter tells us the fire remains under investigation.

We’ve reached out to the fire department for more information. When that becomes available we will update this page.

