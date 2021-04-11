Advertisement

Early morning fire damages College Station apartments

At least one building was damaged Sunday morning by a fire at an apartment complex on Cottage Lane.
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the fire around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.(Photo credit: Adam Saenz)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At least one building was damaged Sunday morning by a fire at The Cottages of College Station apartments on Cottage Lane.

The blaze was reported just after 6:00 a.m. and smoke was seen pouring from one of the units when firefighters arrived .

Photos sent to KBTX appear to the show the fire was contained to one building but it’s unclear how many apartments are damaged. Witnesses we spoke with on social media said everyone got out okay.

One firefighter tells us the fire remains under investigation.

We’ve reached out to the fire department for more information. When that becomes available we will update this page.

