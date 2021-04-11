Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
100 acres are reported to be on fire.
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Firefighters are currently fighting a 100-acre wildfire in Bastrop County. Authorities have issued evacuations for certain areas.
Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 reports that 50 firefighters and 31 fire trucks are on scene with 15% of the fire contained. Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with the fire, as well.
Evacuations are underway in Cassel Way and west of Kelley Road spanning to Highway 21. To stay up to date with evacuations click here.
Officials say a fire is in the area of Cassel Way, Kelly Road, and FM 1441 with structures threatened.
Before nightfall, authorities say, Star Flight was making water drops.
Fire officials are cautioning people to stay away from the fires as they are very active.
A cooling center has been set up at Timberline Fellowship at 1199 TX 21, Paige. If residents are in need of shelter overnight, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says to call 512-593-2011 to be directed to a designated shelter or go to Timberline Fellowship.
Bluebonnet Electric is assisting with efforts by taking out 71 meters of power near Cassel Way, FM 1441, and Highway 21.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.