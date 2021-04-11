Advertisement

Gittens breaks own school record in Heptathlon, Aggies shine at Texas A&M Team Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information and Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After leading day one of the heptathlon with 3,869 points, Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens continued to show her dominance in day two winning the overall competition with an Aggie school record of 6,274 points. Gittens bettered her previous school record by 200 points. Her score currently leads the NCAA and makes her the seventh best performer in collegiate history.

Gittens started the day winning the long jump at 21-10.75/6.67m (w/+3.6). The multi-athlete followed by winning the javelin with a toss of 125-1/38.13m and placed second in the 800m at 2:28.52.

The Maroon & White continued to show its dominance winning multiple events, highlighted by Brandon Miller winning the men’s 800m with a personal best time of 1:48.25. Syaira Richardson won the women’s 400m at 52.42. Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump (6-0/1.83m), Zhane Smith in the women’s long jump (21-2/6.45m). Connor Schulman won the 110m hurdles at 14.00, while the men’s 4x100m won with a time of 39.91.

The Women’s 4x400m set a new facility record in 3:26.73.

