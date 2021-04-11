Kyle Field Day proves smallest of contributions can result in large impacts on community service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M freshmen brought members of the community together for multiple good causes Sunday afternoon as part of Kyle Field Day.

The event features a number of service organizations that set up stations inside the Kyle Field concourse. Each one gives attendees an opportunity to spend a few minutes contributing to a community project they’re working on.

Kyle Field Day is put on by the Memorial Student Center (MSC) Freshman in Service and Hosting (FISH). It’s a freshman leadership organization at Texas A&M that focuses on using the power of community service to develop leadership traits within its members. It’s comprised of 64 freshmen members with a staff composed of 24 sophomores and juniors. The event is completely run by 16 of those freshmen members with the guidance of six of their staff members.

”Really the point of Kyle Field Day is to show that service isn’t this big thing that people have to commit a lot of time to,” MSC FISH Chair Kyle Wynne said. “It’s as easy as taking 20 seconds of your time to just spend it on a little project that will benefit a lot of people.”

These projects range from efforts helping animals to foster children to health care. A few of the 22 participating organizations in Kyle Field Day 2021 include LGBTQ Aggies, Medical Bridges, Save Our Streets Ministries, and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network.

“An event like this is so important because there’s a lot of people out there who need our help,” Wynne said. “We’re also trying to encourage the community to get out and serve with literally whatever they have. It doesn’t have to be huge. It doesn’t have to be donating a lot of money. That’s the message we’re trying to get across with Kyle Field Day.”

Wynne says the event normally hosts around 50 service organizations, but they were forced to scale down this year due to the pandemic and safety protocols. Regardless of that fact, he says everyone involved still considers this year’s edition to be a huge success.

“COVID obviously presented its challenges. There were a lot of things we had to work through and a lot of mitigation, but we got through it,” Wynne said. “We’re happy the event is happening. We’re happy to serve and have the impact that we’re going to have. "

Kyle Field Day also featured a number of live performances and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

