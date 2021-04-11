Advertisement

No. 8 Men’s Tennis Falls at No. 5 Tennessee

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 11, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis fell 4-0 at No. 5 Tennessee Sunday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium. The Aggies fell to 14-7 this season and 6-5 against SEC foes while the Volunteers improved to 21-3 overall and 10-2 in league play.

The Volunteers claimed the doubles point to open the match with wins on court one and three. Tennessee’s Giles Hussey and Mark Wallner bested A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter 6-1 on court three followed by a 6-3 triumph on court one by No. 3 Adam Walton and Pat Harper over A&M’s No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson.

Tennessee maintained the momentum as play transitioned to singles action with first set wins on five of six courts. No. 12 Johannus Monday doubled the Vols advantages with a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 64 Aguilar.

The Volunteers picked up points three and four on courts three and four. UT’s Luca Wiedenmann bested A&M’s Pierce Rollins 6-4, 6-4 on court four followed by No. 50 Martin Prata’s 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 77 Schachter.

UP NEXT

A&M will complete the regular season next Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center against No. 22 Alabama.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Volunteers

4/11/2021 at Knoxville, Tennessee

(Barksdale Stadium)

#5 Tennessee Volunteers 4, #8 Texas A&M 0

Singles competition

1. #19 Adam Walton (UT) vs. #5 Valentin Vacherot (AM) 6-4, 5-3, unfinished

2. #12 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #64 Carlos Aguilar (AM) 6-1, 6-1

3. #50 Martim Prata (UT) def. #77 Noah Schachter (AM) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

4. Luca Wiedenmann (UT) def. #78 Pierce Rollins (AM) 6-4, 6-4

5. #93 Giles Hussey (UT) vs. Raphael Perot (AM) 6-1, 3-6, 2-3, unfinished

6. Andrew Rogers (UT) vs. Bjorn Thomson (AM) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #3 Pat Harper/Adam Walton (UT) def. #8 Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (AM) 6-3

2. #54 Johannus Monday/Martim Prata (UT) vs. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (AM) 5-3, unfinished

3. Giles Hussey/Mark Wallner (UT) def. Pranav Kumar/Noah Schachter (AM) 6-1

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 14-7, 6-5 SEC; National ranking #8

Tennessee Volunteers 21-3, 10-2 SEC; National ranking #5

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (2,4,3)

