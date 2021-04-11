Advertisement

Highway 21 back open after major accident

One vehicle appeared to have caught fire.
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - At least two vehicles are involved in a firey accident on FM 50 and Highway 21.

In a video sent to KBTX, it shows at least two pickups involved in the crash. One appeared to have caught fire.

A medical helicopter was also called to the scene. It is unknown at this time what the injuries are to the vehicle occupants.

KBTX currently has a reporter on scene. This is a developing story, and we will update it as we get more details.

