Advertisement

Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license" following the crash.(Source: Clearwater Police Department/Twitter via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man was arrested after a motorcycle accident that critically injured his infant step-daughter.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted that Dontrell Stanley was charged with “neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license.”

Authorities say the Thursday evening crash occurred after Stanley drove through a stop sign. His 1-year-old step-daughter was allegedly riding in his lap at the time.

The little girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stanley was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and later released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 48-year-old Bryan man remains at St. Joseph Hospital in after being shot and breaking both...
“He is deeply traumatized”: Family of Bryan mass shooting victim shares his story
Timothy Smith
Friends remember Bryan mass shooting victim Timothy Smith
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21
Highway 21 back open after major accident

Latest News

During the traffic stop, the police officers drew their guns, pointed them at the man and used...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit filed over Va. police stop, pepper spray seen in body cam footage
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19
Sheriff's officials cited Armond Bullocks with trespassing after he allegedly tried to climb...
Father fined after trying to get in zoo’s elephant exhibit to ‘impress his daughter’
The hours-long police chase through multiple California counties included near collisions, the...
'I had to end it': Semi-truck driver stops police chase by crashing into fleeing suspect