Single room fire incident at Hilton College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were called to the Hilton Hotel in College Station Saturday afternoon after smoke was seen coming out of a hotel room.

Evacuations were ordered as the College Station Fire Department arrived at the scene.

According to fire officials, a floor fan caught fire in a single room. The hotel’s automatic sprinkler system kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and guests have since been allowed back into the hotel.

