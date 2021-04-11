Advertisement

Single room fire incident at Hilton College Station

Evacuations were ordered when a floor fan caught fire.
Firefighters were called to the Hilton Hotel in College Station Saturday afternoon after smoke was seen coming out of a hotel room.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were called to the Hilton Hotel in College Station Saturday afternoon after smoke was seen coming out of a hotel room.

Evacuations were ordered as the College Station Fire Department arrived at the scene.

According to fire officials, a floor fan caught fire in a single room. The hotel’s automatic sprinkler system kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and guests have since been allowed back into the hotel.

