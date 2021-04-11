Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Banquet Set For April 19

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball will host its annual end-of-year banquet to honor the historic 2020-21 season on Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

The evening will include dinner, team awards, comments from head coach Gary Blair and a highlight video showcasing the season. The Aggies finished with a program-best .893 winning percentage, and won the first Regular Season Southeastern Conference Championship in program history.

Tickets are $30 per guest or $240 for a table of eight. Attire is business casual and parking will be available in lot 62 at the University Center garage or the Gene Stallings boulevard garage. Tickets may be purchased here.

Those that plan to attend should RSVP by Wednesday, April 15 by emailing Claudia Walker at cewalker@athletics.tamu.edu.

Individuals that attend will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

