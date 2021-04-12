Advertisement

A breakdown of the “above average” predictions for Atlantic hurricane season

Colorado State University forecasters are calling for 17 named storms in 2021
By Max Crawford and Grace Leis
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After 2020 saw a record number of named storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, Colorado State University forecasters are predicting a less active, but still “above average” hurricane season.

The yearly preliminary forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season was released by Colorado state researchers Thursday.

An “above average” season means the predicted amount of named storms exceeds the 1981-2010 average of 12.1 named storms per year. Beginning next year, the average will be taken from 1991-2020. Colorado State is among the more respected entities that release an Atlantic hurricane forecast each year, along with NOAA.

This forecast does NOT predict how many landfalls there will be, or where they are expected to make landfall. All it takes is one strong system impacting our area to make it an “above average season” for our area.

Hurricane season begins June 1. Typically, Texas and the western gulf see most land falling storms in the first half of the season thanks to to the average upper level wind flow.

Full press release from CSU

