Aggie Dance Team Claims Two National Titles

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Aggie Dance Team captured two national titles at the College Classic National Invitational last weekend at the World Center Marriott.

This is a huge accomplishment for the Aggie Dance Team and Texas A&M. They danced their hearts out and it showed on the dance floor,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Their commitment to each other and the work they put in was extremely clear in their five performances throughout the competition. We worked extremely hard the last four and a half months to get to where we are, and are extremely proud of our results this past weekend. We swept the competition and to also have bragging rights on winning the D1 battle for all routine categories is a nice touch.”

The Aggies won the Division 1A Jazz routine with a score of 93.34, over two points higher than second-place finisher, Western Kentucky. In the Division 1A Team routine, the Maroon & White scored a 93.02 to claim their second trophy of the weekend.

Additionally, the Aggies were named “The Battle” winner for their performance in the Jazz routine.

