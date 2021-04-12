Aggie Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Shack-A-Thon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Habitat for Humanity’s Shack-A-Thon is back on this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The fundraising event raises funds and awareness about affordable housing in the Bryan-College Station area.

This year eight shacks will be built by students, but instead of sleeping in them, overnight students will be there 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Organizers says this is just one of the many COVID-19 precautions they’re taking like wearing masks, sanitizing, and limiting the number of students in each shack at a time to six.

“The goal for this year is to raise about $6,000. It’s a little bit less because with COVID we had a much more condensed schedule and figuring out if we could even run the event but it’s gone pretty good,” said Ben Fitzgerald Co-President of Aggie Habitat for Humanity.

Shack-A-Thon runs from Monday to Thursday at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M University campus.

Aggie Habitat works with B/CS Habitat for Humanity to help raise money to sponsor and build a decent and affordable home for a low-income family in our community. To donate click here.

