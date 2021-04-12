Advertisement

Aggie Women Move Up to No. 4, Men No. 8 in USTFCCCA National Rankings

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams remain in the top 10 of the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations week three outdoor track & field national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

The Aggies women’s team moved up one spot to No. 4, while the men’s team rank No. 8.

Tyra Gittens leads the women’s team with four national top 20 event rankings, including NCAA-leading marks in the high jump at 6-2.75 (1.90m) and heptathlon at 6,274. The multi-athlete is also ranked No. 5 in the long jump at 21-10.75 (6.67m) and No. 17 in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.14.

Lamara Distin, Deborah Acquah and Charokee Young each rank in the top five in the nation in their respective events. Young and Acquah are No. 3, Young has a season best 400m time of 51.52 and Acquah a season best triple jump mark of 45-5.75 (13.86m). Distin is No. 4 in the high jump at 6-0.75 (1.85m).

Texas A&M boast the nation’s No. 1 long jump and triple jump groups and rank No. 2 in the 400m and high jump.

The Aggies men’s team has 11 rankings in the top 20 in the NCAA. Bryce Deadmon leads the group with the nation’s fastest 400m time at 44.62. His time has held up as the world leader since winning the Texas Relays on March 27.

In the event squad rankings, the Maroon & White rank No. 1 in the nation in the 400m and 400m hurdles. Hurdlers James Smith II and Moitalel Mpoke each rank in the top five in the nation, Smith No. 4 at 49.95 and Mpoke No. 5 at 50.01.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire

Latest News

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett has been named the Ben Hogan Award March Golfer of the Month, the Hogan...
Bennett named Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month for March
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
SHSU’s Cowser, SLU’s Stuprich Tabbed Southland Baseball Players of the Week
The Aggie Dance Team performs during Texas A&M Women's Basketball's game against South Carolina...
Aggie Dance Team Claims Two National Titles
Sam Houston State Football
NSU Duo, SHSU’s Wallace Crowned Southland Football Players of the Week