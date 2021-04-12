Be Remarkable: This week’s award goes to the entire staff of a local elementary school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX)- Teachers and school staff often go above and beyond to help their students in and outside the classroom, so it’s no surprise our Be Remarkable award this week takes us to Creek View Elementary School in College Station.

In February, after a winter storm knocked out power and water to thousands of residents, teachers and staff at the school quickly realized some of the students needed help.

“Throughout the week I kept checking in with all my parents to see if they needed anything and how they are doing. Most said they were hanging in there but they didn’t have water,” said Kindergarten teacher Kristin Hilsabeck.

Seeing a need, Mrs. Hilsabeck, and the rest of the school staff got together and collected money to provide gift cards to Harvey Washbangers where the kids and their families could wash their clothes and get a hot meal all in one place. The money for the gift cards came from employees at the school and donors from throughout the community.

“It was amazing because it not only took our whole campus here at Creek View to get the support but the community also jumped right in,” said Assistant Principal Amanda Allen.

It really was a team effort to help those who struggled with the winter storm and it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present the entire staff of Creek View Elementary with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

“Teaching is such a hard already and y’all just got this whole community of teachers, administrators, and nurse to get in here and do this for the community is absolutely remarkable. Thank you all for that and obviously, as part of the program you get this big check for $500 and I know you’ll put it to good use for the students here at Creek View,” said Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

