Bennett named Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month for March

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett has been named the Ben Hogan Award March Golfer of the Month, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has announced.

Bennett, a junior, won a pair of top-flight tournaments during March. He claimed the individual title at the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio, the month’s highest-rated collegiate tournament, with a 5-under score of 211. He closed March by taking first place at the Old Waverly Collegiate with a three-round sum of 205 (-11).

Overall, the product of Madisonville, Texas, posted a 70.22 scoring average over nine rounds, which also included a tie for 30th at the Tiger Invitational. Bennett twice was named the SEC Golfer of the Week.

Bennett is currently ranked 13th according to the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking (SPWAR) and 27th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). He is one of 10 golfers to rank among the top 35 in the SPWAR, WAGR, Golfweek/Sagarin and Golfstat rankings.

The monthly honor counts any college, amateur or professional event completed during the month. The other March finalists were North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and NC State’s Benjamin Shipp.

Fifteen total ballots were cast, with 12 coming from members of the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation and Friends of Golf as well as three social media fan ballots. Bennett swept the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter votes. Winning a monthly award is not a prerequisite to be named a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist, finalist or winner.

The Ben Hogan Award is awarded annually to the top men’s college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions over the previous 12 months. The Ben Hogan Trophy was first issued by the Friends of Golf at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles in 1990. In 2002, the Ben Hogan Award moved to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and revised its criteria to its current standard of honoring the outstanding amateur and collegiate golfer.

Ben Hogan Award Golfers of the Month

August 2019 – Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech

September 2019 – Cooper Dossey, Baylor

October 2019 – Chris Gotterup, Rutgers & Peter Kuest, BYU

November 2019 – Parker Gillam, Wake Forest

December 2019 – Noah Norton, Georgia Tech

January 2020 – Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

February 2020 – Ricky Castillo, Florida

July 2020 – Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech

August 2020 – Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech

September 2020 – John Pak, Florida State

October 2020 – Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech

November 2020 – Ford Clegg, Mississippi State

December 2020 – Will Holcomb, Sam Houston State

January 2021 – Vincent Norrman, Florida State

February 2021 – Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

March 2021 – Sam Bennett, Texas A&M