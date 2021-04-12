Advertisement

Bennett named Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month for March

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett has been named the Ben Hogan Award March Golfer of the Month, the Hogan...
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett has been named the Ben Hogan Award March Golfer of the Month, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has announced. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett has been named the Ben Hogan Award March Golfer of the Month, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has announced.

Bennett, a junior, won a pair of top-flight tournaments during March. He claimed the individual title at the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio, the month’s highest-rated collegiate tournament, with a 5-under score of 211. He closed March by taking first place at the Old Waverly Collegiate with a three-round sum of 205 (-11).

Overall, the product of Madisonville, Texas, posted a 70.22 scoring average over nine rounds, which also included a tie for 30th at the Tiger Invitational. Bennett twice was named the SEC Golfer of the Week.

Bennett is currently ranked 13th according to the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking (SPWAR) and 27th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). He is one of 10 golfers to rank among the top 35 in the SPWAR, WAGR, Golfweek/Sagarin and Golfstat rankings.

The monthly honor counts any college, amateur or professional event completed during the month. The other March finalists were North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and NC State’s Benjamin Shipp.

Fifteen total ballots were cast, with 12 coming from members of the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation and Friends of Golf as well as three social media fan ballots. Bennett swept the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter votes. Winning a monthly award is not a prerequisite to be named a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist, finalist or winner.

The Ben Hogan Award is awarded annually to the top men’s college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions over the previous 12 months. The Ben Hogan Trophy was first issued by the Friends of Golf at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles in 1990. In 2002, the Ben Hogan Award moved to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and revised its criteria to its current standard of honoring the outstanding amateur and collegiate golfer.

www.TheBenHoganAward.org

