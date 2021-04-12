Brazos County Industrial Park businesses continue operations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Businesses out at Brazos County Industrial Park started a new work week just days after a mass shooting took place in their back yard.

Rik-Mar Fabricators is located right next door to Kent Moore Cabinets.

“A lot of people ran over here and ran in the office, ran in the shop, ran through the shop,” said Vincent Neal, Partner with Rik-Mar Fabricators.

A street over, Brazos Cleaning and Restoration owner, Virgil Marko says he was shocked when he heard the news.

“We locked the doors, got our guns, and just prepared,” said Marko.

Despite the horrific events that took place Thursday, both businesses were open on Monday.

Neal says he wants to make sure his employees feel safe.

“I’m sure it’s in the back of their minds, just thinking about that sort of stuff. We discussed that a little bit Friday,” said Neal. “If we were in that situation if my guys were in that situation what kind of changes would we make. What would we implement, you know we’re a smaller outlet than them but I’m not really sure what we would do.”

Kent Moore Cabinets officials said they are providing counseling and other services to employees.

“Providing support for our team members continues to be our priority focus in the aftermath of the senseless tragedy last week,” said a statement from Kent Moore Cabinets. “Collectively we’re all dealing with a variety of emotions and our company is making counseling and ministers available to help as we process the physical and emotional heartache. We’ve been partially operating today as many team members have wanted to gather with fellow employees, provide consolation and support to each other, and return to work.”

“There’s a lot of scared people that are around here and I know they’ve been upset since. As time goes by I guess things will slowly get back to normal,” said Marko.

Marko says one thing that puts his mind at ease as a business owner is our law enforcement.

“I’m thoroughly impressed with all the police and the way everybody handled everything. They were here and just knew what to do when they got here,” said Marko.

A memorial has been made just outside of the facility gate where people are welcome to bring flowers.

