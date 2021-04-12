Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed Sunday night after his apartment caught on fire, authorities confirmed to KBTX.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle near Peppertree Drive. When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out of the 2-story fourplex building and immediately attempted a rescue of the 68-year-old victim.

Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful but his wife and another occupant of the apartment were able to escape, said a fire department spokesman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters believe it was caused by a cigarette and fueled by oxygen tanks inside the apartment that belonged to the victim.

No names are being released at this time and it’s unclear how many other apartments were affected by the blaze.

The American Red Cross is responding to the scene to provide assistance to those affected.

We’ll update this story as new details are made available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.