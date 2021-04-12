Bryan mother searching for answers after teen son shot and killed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is struggling for answers why their loved one is gone. Bryan Police identified 16-year-old Ponce Deleon as the teenager found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex Sunday morning.

“He had this spirit with him that just drew everybody to him,” said is mother Debra Aguirre of Bryan.

Sunday afternoon another 16-year-old was discovered with a gunshot injury when they arrived at the hospital in Bryan. Police believe the shootings happened at BRAC, but haven’t provided more details yet.

Hoping for justice. Family members of a 16-year-old Bryan boy killed over the weekend are hoping for more answers why it happened. I met with them today. @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/VKvHdktLNb — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) April 12, 2021

Aguirre is uncertain what exactly happened.

“I was just told that he had went with a couple of friends I guess to this park, to BRAC, and when they got there the other guys I guess were either waiting for him and apparently it was something that they had issue with in the past,” she said.

Aguirre and DeLeon’s family were making funeral arrangements Monday. She said her son had his troubles, but was well liked. He recently came back to Bryan after being in juvenile rehab.

“He was in placement. He had been sent off and was in Houston for a few months. He just came home March 17 and so he was only here for a few weeks,” Aguirre said.

Now, they’re trying to get a better understanding of who would take his life and why.

“He was loved by a lot of people. I mean everybody that ever came in contact with him just always, they always fell in love with him... He was born and raised here. He is an uncle. One of his older brothers had a little boy and he was a big part of his life as well as my grandson,” she said.

The family hopes more details on the case come to light.

“I want justice for my baby... He deserves it,” she said.

If you have more information on the case you can contact Bryan Police at (979) 209-5300. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $1,700.

Local Little League officials tell us no games were scheduled at BRAC Sunday, so the crime scene did not impact any of those activities.

Bryan P.D. declined our interview request Monday.

