Church Avenue sewer line work nearing completion
The work will help alleviate smells from a a nearby solid waste compactor.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Church Avenue is back in Northgate, with some work on the sidewalks still in progress.
The city has been making improvements on a trash compactor located near the parking area and Promenade in Northgate.
Businesses in that area have been using the compactor to dispose of solid wastes. Construction crews are working on a new drain line into the sewer to help control smells. That work is expected to be finished this week.
