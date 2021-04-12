Church Avenue sewer line work nearing completion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Church Avenue is back in Northgate, with some work on the sidewalks still in progress.

The city has been making improvements on a trash compactor located near the parking area and Promenade in Northgate.

Businesses in that area have been using the compactor to dispose of solid wastes. Construction crews are working on a new drain line into the sewer to help control smells. That work is expected to be finished this week.

