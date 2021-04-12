Advertisement

Church Avenue sewer line work nearing completion

The work will help alleviate smells from a a nearby solid waste compactor.
A sewer line will assist with odors from a nearby solid waste compactor businesses use.
A sewer line will assist with odors from a nearby solid waste compactor businesses use.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Church Avenue is back in Northgate, with some work on the sidewalks still in progress.

The city has been making improvements on a trash compactor located near the parking area and Promenade in Northgate.

Businesses in that area have been using the compactor to dispose of solid wastes. Construction crews are working on a new drain line into the sewer to help control smells. That work is expected to be finished this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire

Latest News

Aggie Habitat for Humanity Shack-A-Thon runs from Monday to Thursday.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Shack-A-Thon
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 4/12
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 4/12
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Walk-up vaccinations available at Brazos hub Tuesday