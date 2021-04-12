Advertisement

College Station hoping to start Deacon Drive extension project by year’s end

The permitting process with Union Pacific has taken years.
The City of College Station is still waiting in the permit process with Union Pacific.
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station is getting closer to a big road project on Deacon Drive and Wellborn Road.

For years the city has been planning to extend Deacon Drive over the train tracks near Wellborn, adding a new traffic signal and train crossing. They also plan to shut down the Cain Road train crossing. It’s taken years though to get the permits from Union Pacific for the new crossing on their property.

“We are just waiting on an agreement with Union Pacific to get that going and we are optimistic that we will have those in the upcoming months and can start construction by the end of the year,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Assistant Director for Capital Projects.

With new businesses in the area now, traffic has ramped up even more in the last few months.

“Since the Dunkin’ Donuts and Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop has opened up there, it’s really congested in that general area. That intersection in general has become very dangerous,” said Angelika Hoepfl, a College Station resident who lives near Deacon.

The city hopes to start work in December with construction taking 15 months or more to complete.

