College Station mayor on new business during a pandemic: ‘There’s something very stable about BCS economically’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When news that a Costco was building in south College Station hit, the city received praise from business leaders and excited residents alike.

Mayor Karl Mooney says he is pleased but unsurprised that more and more big business is moving into town.

“From community leaders, to our citizens, to our schools and the university: folks came to understand that there’s something very stable out Bryan-College Station economically.”

What has rocked the community recently however is the mass shooting at a Bryan business Thursday. While the event happened in Bryan, Mooney says the whole area hurts. A vigil was held the next day at a church in College Station.

“It really just speaks volumes on how our community feels about these events,” said Mooney on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday. “I hope we can find some way to resolve it so that we don’t see this. It just feels like every day we’re getting something very similar in the news.”

Watch the full conversation with Mooney below:

