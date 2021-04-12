Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Madisonville

Residents have the opportunity to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Madisonville Vaccine Clinic
Madisonville Vaccine Clinic(Madisonville CISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Madisonville April 13.

On Tuesday, residents have the opportunity to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The event will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Old Madisonville Gym, 811 S. May.

To register for a 9 a.m.-2 p.m. appointment, click here.

To register for a 4 p.m.-6 p.m. appointment, click here.

Anyone with questions can call 936-348-2797

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire

Latest News

Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
Walk-up vaccinations available at Brazos hub Tuesday
The City of College Station is still waiting in the permit process with Union Pacific.
College Station hoping to start Deacon Drive extension project by year’s end
Nick Kilmer is the assistant director of the Texas A&M Money Education Center.
Teaching kids money management: how and why to start early