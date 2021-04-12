COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Madisonville April 13.

On Tuesday, residents have the opportunity to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The event will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Old Madisonville Gym, 811 S. May.

To register for a 9 a.m.-2 p.m. appointment, click here.

To register for a 4 p.m.-6 p.m. appointment, click here.

Anyone with questions can call 936-348-2797

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.