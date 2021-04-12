Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire

Latest News

Incident at Austin-East High School
Multiple gunshot victims including KPD officer at Austin-East High School
Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’