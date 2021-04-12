Advertisement

Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night on...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night on Dec. 3, 2018, in New York. West agrees with Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to divorce documents filed by West's attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, April 12, 2021. Kardashian West filed to end the couple's 6 1/2-year marriage in February.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.

West’s attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West’s divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage.

West’s filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West’s original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

And like Kardashian West’s filing, West’s asks that the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

According to Kardashian West’s Feb. 19 petition, the two have a pre-nuptial agreement, and under it they kept their property separate throughout their marriage.

The divorce filings bring an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 40-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian West, and the 43-year-old rap and fashion mogul West.

It was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West, who has not asked the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, though she may still do so during the divorce process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire

Latest News

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Multiple guns seized during Bryan workplace shooting investigation
A memorial is placed outside of Kent Moore Cabinets facility where people are welcome to bring...
Brazos County Industrial Park businesses continue operations
The children's grandmother reportedly discovered the bodies when she came home from work in the...
Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles
SHSU Spirit Dance Programs win
Treat of the Day: SHSU Spirit Programs Teams celebrate big wins
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Expert: Chauvin did not take actions of ‘reasonable officer’