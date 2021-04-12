Advertisement

Matsuyama makes history at Masters

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after putting on the champion's green jacket after...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after putting on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP Photo/Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship.

Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris (zal-ah-TOHR’-ihs). A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay softened the greens.

The new champion struggled to close it out. He carried a four-shot lead into the final round and was five ahead at the turn. Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) got within two shots with three holes remaining following four straight birdies. But Schauffele’s chances of catching up ended with the first triple-bogey of his major championship career, a 6 on the par-3 16.

Zalatoris stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279. He closed with a 2-under 70 to end up two ahead of Schauffele and Jordan Spieth (speeth).

