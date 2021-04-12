Matsuyama makes history at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) has become the first Japanese male to win a major championship.

Matsuyama has captured the Masters by closing with a 1-over 73, good enough for a one-stroke win over Will Zalatoris (zal-ah-TOHR’-ihs). A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay softened the greens.

The new champion struggled to close it out. He carried a four-shot lead into the final round and was five ahead at the turn. Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) got within two shots with three holes remaining following four straight birdies. But Schauffele’s chances of catching up ended with the first triple-bogey of his major championship career, a 6 on the par-3 16.

Zalatoris stamped himself as a future star with a 9-under 279. He closed with a 2-under 70 to end up two ahead of Schauffele and Jordan Spieth (speeth).

