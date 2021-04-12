Advertisement

Moisture returns overnight; clouds & rain chance to follow

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
What a wonderful Sunday! Changes are afoot once again as Gulf moisture makes a return to the Brazos Valley overnight. That humid air will spread into the western half of the area first, leading to the chance for patchy areas of fog by sunrise Monday. With more moisture out west, pockets of dense fog may form west of the Brazos River, generally along and west of Highway 36 for a few hours as we start the day. Sunshine break out, afternoon highs run to the upper 80s before day’s end. An approaching cold front is expected to spark strong and severe storms -- large hail producers -- in the Hill Country & west of I-35 by evening. While this activity is forecast to remain west of the Brazos Valley, it will be something we keep eyes on over the next 24 hours.

Speaking of a cold front -- that is slated to arrive by Tuesday morning. Clouds fill the Brazos Valley skies -- get used to that, not a whole lot of sunshine is expected through the week and upcoming weekend -- as scattered opportunities for rain may form from time-to-time. Best chance for significant rain in spots and possible rumbles comes in the very early, pre-sunrise hours of Wednesday (Northern Brazos Valley) and perhaps again by Friday afternoon. While there is a chance for rain each day, starting Tuesday, this will be anything but uniform. Still, roughly 0.25″ is possible through Thursday, with totals potentially nearing 0.75″ to 1.0″ by the weekend if Friday’s chance holds.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain by evening. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 65. Wind: ESE 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and a couple storms. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

