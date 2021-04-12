Advertisement

Mom dragged down street by SUV after man drives through Mich. yard

By WEYI Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WEYI) - A Michigan mother was sitting on her porch when an SUV suddenly went careening through her yard. Before she knew it, she was being dragged down the street behind the vehicle.

Alexis Croft was sitting on her porch Wednesday with some friends when she says a man in an SUV started driving erratically through her yard around midnight. Video shows the SUV first slam into a parked truck in the driveway before backing up, dragging the swing set in place for Croft’s 3-year-old daughter.

Croft says as she was confronting the man, she became tangled in the swing set, getting dragged down the street when the driver took off. She was recording video at the time that captured her screams as she was dragged.

“It was just so shocking. I didn’t believe something like that would happen,” Croft said. “I just don’t know what goes through someone’s mind to think to do something like that intentionally.”

Croft says she suffered scrapes and road rash in addition to emotional trauma. She also says the driver hit a friend of hers with his SUV during the incident.

There is damage to her yard and truck, but Croft says the thing she struggled with most was telling her daughter her swing set was gone.

Thanks to social media, Croft believes she has identified the driver, and she has been in contact with Burton Police. There’s no word yet on what, if any, charges will be filed.

“I mean, I hope they charge him to the fullest. He hit two people, and it could have been worse. He could have taken our life by a deadly weapon with his vehicle,” Croft said.

Copyright 2021 WEYI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
Timothy Smith
Friends remember Bryan mass shooting victim Timothy Smith
The 48-year-old Bryan man remains at St. Joseph Hospital in after being shot and breaking both...
“He is deeply traumatized”: Family of Bryan mass shooting victim shares his story

Latest News

The victim believes she has identified the driver, and she has been in contact with police....
Caught on camera: SUV wrecks Mich. mother's yard then drags her down street
First responders and law enforcement officers from Madison and surrounding counties came to...
Madisonville vigil honors DPS Trooper Tovar, first responders
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire