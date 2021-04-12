Multiple guns seized during Bryan workplace shooting investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement seized multiple firearms during their investigation following a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan on Thursday.

Bryan police and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that multiple firearms were taken from Larry Bollin following a shooting that killed one and injured five others. Investigators said Bollin used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill coworker Timothy Smith and injure others at the Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility on Stone City Drive. DPS Trooper Juan Tovar was shot and injured while trying to arrest Bollin later in Grimes County.

Neither agency would describe the number or types of weapons discovered by investigators. Officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was running tracing on all weapons seized.

DPS officials said they were working to determine which of the weapons was used against Trooper Tovar.

