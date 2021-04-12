Advertisement

Multiple gunshot victims including KPD officer at Austin-East High School

Incident at Austin-East High School
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

