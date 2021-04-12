Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21
Highway 21 back open after major accident

Latest News

Nick Kilmer is the assistant director of the Texas A&M Money Education Center.
Teaching kids money management: how and why to start early
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney joined BVTM Monday.
College Station mayor on new business during a pandemic: ‘There’s something very stable about BCS economically’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case