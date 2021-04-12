Advertisement

Reason to Smile - April, 12 2021

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Charles Hegemeyer.

The Rudder High Leos service organization earned 385 service hours this year serving the Brazos Valley community. They still have many more service projects to complete. He says these kids giving so much back to our community is another reason to smile with pride.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21
Highway 21 back open after major accident

Latest News

This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Linda. She said Melina is smiling because she...
Reason to Smile - April 5, 2021
This Week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Nereida Vega. He said they’re smiling because...
Reason to Smile - March 29, 2021
Kemp-Carver Elementary is thankful to everyone who donated cereal to our domino challenge.
Reason to Smile - March 22, 2021
This week's Reason to Smile was sent to us from Edward Venegas. He said he and his wife are...
Reason to Smile - March 15, 2021