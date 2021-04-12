Reason to Smile - April, 12 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Charles Hegemeyer.

The Rudder High Leos service organization earned 385 service hours this year serving the Brazos Valley community. They still have many more service projects to complete. He says these kids giving so much back to our community is another reason to smile with pride.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.