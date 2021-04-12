Advertisement

Scattered rain, storms possible going forward

By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Focus Monday evening will be between the Edwards Plateau and I-35. Severe thunderstorms capable of large, destructive hail is expected to form and slowly drift east in that area. That said, these storms should collapse and come to an end generally west of I-35 and remain out of the Brazos Valley. Still, we will keep eyes on potential isolated, dissipating activity that may attempt to near the far western and northwestern reaches of our area between 9pm and midnight. Strong wind gusts could blow through regardless if a storm collapses close enough to the interstate. Otherwise, a quiet night is expected as a cold front crosses the area closer to sunrise Tuesday. As it does, that could lead off the day with light, scattered showers. Afternoon highs are headed between the mid 70s and low 80s with a short window of sunshine returning through the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Tuesday evening and night. As a disturbance crosses the area, rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 10pm. Closer to midnight and into the very early hours of Wednesday morning, a few of those storms may cluster up across the Northeastern Brazos Valley, attempting to produce large hail (quarter size or slightly bigger) and wind in excess of 40-60mph. That concern moves further into East Texas and Louisiana by daybreak Wednesday. However, the chance for scattered on & off again showers is expected to continue through the day. Rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible through Wednesday evening, with localized 1″ amounts not ruled out if stronger storms manage to rumble through Tuesday night.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 64. Wind: E 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible. Low: 65. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered rain. High: 75. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

