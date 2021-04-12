Shelton announces retirement after 34 seasons as a high school basketball coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - John Shelton has been a high school basketball coaching fixture in the Brazos Valley for over three decades and Monday announced he is retiring.

During his 34-year coaching career which started at Princeton High School in 1989, has been a head coach for 31 years making stops after Princeton at Grapeland, Buffalo, Bryan, Franklin, Alvord, and two stops at Rudder. He finishes his coaching career with an overall record of 672-294.

Shelton only failed to make the playoffs four times in his 31 seasons as a head coach. During 27 playoff appearances, his teams advanced to the state tournament three times and won a state championship in 2002 at Buffalo High School.

Shelton spent nearly half of his career coaching at Bryan ISD with a stint at Bryan High (2003-2008) and two at Rudder (2008-2011 & 2017-2021).

John said Monday afternoon that he just felt like it was time and wants to try to do something else for a few years before he retires for good.

