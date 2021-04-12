Advertisement

Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to “behave responsibly” as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopen after months of lockdown.

Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a more transmissible new variant of the virus.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said businesses were “excited and desperate” to welcome customers back.

Many people were planning outdoor meals and drinks, despite unseasonably cold weather that brought snow to London and many other areas.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar plans to ease lockdown.

Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Muslims are navigating coronavirus regulations for their second Ramadan in the shadow of the pandemic

China’s top disease control official said current vaccines offer low protection, mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost effectiveness

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21
Highway 21 back open after major accident

Latest News

Nick Kilmer is the assistant director of the Texas A&M Money Education Center.
Teaching kids money management: how and why to start early
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney joined BVTM Monday.
College Station mayor on new business during a pandemic: ‘There’s something very stable about BCS economically’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother