SHSU officials hope for a “normal” return for fall semester

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, colleges and universities are beginning to make big decisions as to how they’ll handle the fall semester.

Some institutions have already mandated that students be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they come back to campus. But the vast majority aren’t mandating that, and that means they’re still navigating the process of creating a safe learning and living environment for everybody on campus.

Including at Sam Houston State University, where Dr. Candace Walkley serves as an assistant professor of internal medicine. She joined First News at Four to explain how officials are preparing for the fall semester.

“If we can get vaccination rates in the state up, I don’t know what the specific levels it’s going to be, we’re still going to have to think about that, but if we can get the vaccination rates up high, then we can go back to normal life,” Dr. Walkley explained.

She said Sam Houston State University will not require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.

“It works more in patients’ favor if we are more encouraging of them to be involved with their healthcare, as opposed to mandating things,” Dr. Walkley said, “and so we try not to go that direction.”

She said she’s not sure how many Texans will be vaccinated by the fall semester but hopes that the vaccination rate on campus is high.

“We have a huge campaign on our Sam Houston campuses to get that done,” Dr. Walkey said.

She said despite the encouragement for students to get the vaccine, the university will not track who on campus has already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s not our place to monitor what you’re doing privately,” Dr. Walkley explained, “we just heavily encourage it and we’re out there spreading the word of why you want to do it how it helps yourself how it helps the community.”

She said a high vaccination rate on campus could mean major changes for the fall semester.

“We can go back to taking off masks if we’re all vaccinated and clear we can go back to group, attendance, we can go back to group teaching and group assembly so we’re very excited,” Dr. Walkley said, “we hope that we’re gonna get there.”

