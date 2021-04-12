SHSU’s Cowser, SLU’s Stuprich Tabbed Southland Baseball Players of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser and Southeastern Louisiana’s Brennan Stuprich are the Southland Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.

Picking up his second Hitter of the Week award in three weeks, Cowser homered in each of the first four games of the week, leading the Bearkats to a midweek win over Texas A&M and a split of a four-game series on the road in New Orleans. SHSU (15-15, 11-9 SLC) opens a nine-game homestand against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday before welcoming McNeese for a four-game series starting on Friday.

Stuprich earns Pitcher of the Week recognition after tossing eight scoreless frames in the series finale against Abilene Christian – a 7-0 Lions victory. He tallied eight strikeouts and scattered just six hits over his outing. SLU (20-12, 13-7) looks to hold on to its first-place standing when it starts a nine-game road stretch with a four-game series at Stephen F. Austin, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Hitter of the Week – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston – Sophomore – Outfielder – Cypress, Texas

Cowser had at least one RBI in all five games, including a trio of three-RBI games. He homered in the first inning against Texas A&M and added a single later in the game before Aggie head coach Rob Childress intentionally walked him in his final two at-bats. Cowser then hit a three-run homer in the series opener versus New Orleans and reached base five times in the second game, scoring three times with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base.

He reached safely in each of his first five plate appearances on Saturday, tacking on another long-ball. Cowser was finally held without a hit in the series finale, but still managed to reach base twice and pick up an RBI to help SHSU get out of town on a winning note. Since the start of SLC play, Cowser is hitting .371 with an .871 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage. He leads the league in conference games with 24 runs scored, 11 home runs and 28 RBI.

Honorable Mention: Reid Bourque, McNeese; Tyler Finke, Southeastern La.; Mike Williams, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Pitcher of the Week – Brennan Stuprich, Southeastern Louisiana – Freshman – Starting Pitcher – Kenner, La.

Stuprich held the Southland’s leading offensive team scoreless for eight innings, logging career highs in innings pitched (8.0) and strikeouts (eight). He struck out a pair of batters each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Lions turned four double plays behind him on the way to a program-record five in the game. This marks the third weekly honor for a SLU freshman starter after Will Kinzeler claimed two on March 9 and 29.

Honorable Mention: Will Dion, McNeese; John Gaddis, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Reed Michel, Northwestern State.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

2021 Southland Baseball Players of the Week

April 12 – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston; Brennan Stuprich, Southeastern Louisiana

April 5 – Chase Kemp, Lamar; Levi David, Northwestern State

March 29 – Colton Cowser, Sam Houston; Will Kinzeler, Southeastern Louisiana

March 22 – Nate Fisbeck, McNeese; Levi David, Northwestern State

March 15 – Gaige Howard, New Orleans; Chris Turpin, New Orleans

March 9 – Colton Eager, Abilene Christian; Will Kinzeler, Southeastern Louisiana

March 2 – Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese; Will Dion, McNeese

Feb. 23 – Luke Marbach, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Collin Kulivan, New Orleans