This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker, an EMT with St. Joseph of Grimes County.

When he is not serving his community, Chris enjoys attending games, listing to music and most of all spending time with his family, and is the biggest fan of all six of his children.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

