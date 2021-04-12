Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker, an EMT with St. Joseph of Grimes County.

When he is not serving his community, Chris enjoys attending games, listing to music and most of all spending time with his family, and is the biggest fan of all six of his children.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Bryan police investigate fatal shooting at BRAC
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New court documents depict what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets
Smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building as firefighters worked to contain the...
Early morning fire damages College Station apartments
wildfire in Bastrop County
Evacuations underway in Bastrop County due to wildfire
Major Accident at FM 50 & Highway 21
Highway 21 back open after major accident

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Bleeker.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denise Stackhouse.
First Responders Salute
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Cody Newman.