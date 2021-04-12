Walk-up vaccinations available at Brazos hub Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub will be opening its doors tomorrow for walk-up vaccinations.

Tuesday, April 13 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., anyone 18 years and older can receive a vaccine without an appointment. The hub has 1,800 first doses available.

Hub officials say they will be operating on a first come, first served basis.

