Walk-up vaccinations available at Brazos hub Tuesday

No appointments are necessary to receive a first dose at the hub tomorrow
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub will be opening its doors tomorrow for walk-up vaccinations.

Tuesday, April 13 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., anyone 18 years and older can receive a vaccine without an appointment. The hub has 1,800 first doses available.

Hub officials say they will be operating on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in the Brazos Valley, click here.

