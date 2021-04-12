Women’s Tennis Matches Against Tennessee and Ole Miss Scheduled

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two women’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Tennessee at Texas A&M match postponed on March 12 and the Ole Miss at Texas A&M match postponed on March 7 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

• Wednesday, April 14 Tennessee at Texas A&M 10:00 a.m. CT

• Friday, April 16 Ole Miss at Texas A&M 10:00 a.m. CT

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

