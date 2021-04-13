Advertisement

Abbott offered thoughts, prayers, state resources to Bryan shooting victims during hospital visit

Gov. Abbott visited victims’ families at the hospital the night of the mass shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Bryan business.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a workplace mass shooting that killed one and injured five others took place Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Bryan to meet with the victims and their families.

During his visit, he offered any state resource available to help with the victims’ situation.

“Hours after the tragic shooting in Bryan last week, Gov. Abbott went to visit with the families and loved ones of two victims in critical condition at the hospital, including the family of Trooper Tovar,” said Renae Eze, Press Secretary to the governor. “He spoke with the families at length about the condition of the victims and their bravery that day, offering to help them with every and any state resource available—and at times, offering a shoulder to cry on. Our thoughts, prayers, and assistance remain with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

As of Monday night, one survivor remains in critical but stable condition and another survivor remains in stable condition.

The accused gunman, Larry Bollin, has been charged with murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds currently total $2.2 million.

