Abbott offered thoughts, prayers, state resources to Bryan shooting victims during hospital visit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a workplace mass shooting that killed one and injured five others took place Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Bryan to meet with the victims and their families.

During his visit, he offered any state resource available to help with the victims’ situation.

“Hours after the tragic shooting in Bryan last week, Gov. Abbott went to visit with the families and loved ones of two victims in critical condition at the hospital, including the family of Trooper Tovar,” said Renae Eze, Press Secretary to the governor. “He spoke with the families at length about the condition of the victims and their bravery that day, offering to help them with every and any state resource available—and at times, offering a shoulder to cry on. Our thoughts, prayers, and assistance remain with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

I’ve been working with @TxDPS & TX Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect.



Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer. pic.twitter.com/RJAXgmRBuC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2021

As of Monday night, one survivor remains in critical but stable condition and another survivor remains in stable condition.

The accused gunman, Larry Bollin, has been charged with murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds currently total $2.2 million.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.