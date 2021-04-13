Advertisement

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC Returns for 2021 Season

(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Cavalry FC
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bryan/College Station, Texas – April 12, 2021 - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC are excited to announce their return back to the pitch, after a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Cavalry are looking forward to bringing the lively soccer atmosphere back to Travis Field for the 2021 season!

With the relaunch of the upcoming 2021 Season, the League gladly welcomes 2 brand new clubs joining the USL League Two, Mid South Division: the Little Rock Rangers from Arkansas and the Round Rock Soccer Club from Central Texas. This season will also feature continued rivals, with returning teams such as the AHFC Royals, Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, the Mississippi Brilla, and Texas United.

The Cavalry FC are excited to debut the team that they have built this offseason; with a combination of local Bryan College Station players and international recruits visiting from 8 different countries, including Brazil, England, Serbia, Italy, France, Mexico, Jamaica and Canada.

Beginning Saturday, May 15th, Cavalry FC will launch their season on the road against returning rival Corpus Christi FC. Following shortly, the exciting home opener is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, May 22nd against the new league addition: Round Rock SC.

To ensure both convenient and affordable family fun, nearly all of Cavalry FC’s home games fall between Thursday to Sunday calendar dates! Travis Field will be home to 7 total games this summer season, and the remaining 7 USL League Two games will be streamable as the team hits the road. Attached below are the specific dates for Cavalry FC Home Games where fans make memories worth repeating!

Home Game Dates:

Saturday, May 22nd

Saturday, June 5th

Saturday, June 12th

Thursday, June 17th

Wednesday, June 23rd

Thursday, July 1st

Thursday, July 8th

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2021 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry, follow us on social media: //facebook.com/BVCavalryFC| Twitter: @BVCavalryFC | Instagram: bvcavalryfc.

