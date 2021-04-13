Bryan attorney appointed to represent mass shooting suspect in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County man accused of shooting seven people last week in Bryan has received a court-appointed attorney, KBTX has confirmed.

Bryan-based attorney Craig Greaves was appointed on Monday to represent the 27-year-old suspect from Iola. Greaves said he could be meeting with his client at the Brazos County Detention Center as soon as Tuesday evening.

Bollin was arrested last Thursday afternoon after investigators say he shot six of his co-workers at Kent Moore Cabinets on Stone City Drive in Bryan. One of the victims died at the scene. He’s also accused of shooting a state trooper in Grimes County before he was taken into custody.

Bollin is facing charges in Brazos County including Murder and five counts of Aggravated Assaulted with a Deadly Weapon. He’s charged with Attempted Capital Murder in Grimes County. Bollin does not have an attorney yet to represent him on the charge in Grimes County.

A motive for the deadly rampage is still unclear at this time but workers at Kent Moore Cabinets last week said Bollin had recently been involved in an argument with another co-worker.

On Monday, investigators confirmed multiple firearms were in Bollin’s possession as he was taken into custody. Police say he used a 9mm pistol to shoot and kill coworker Timothy Smith. It’s unclear which firearm was used to shoot Trooper Juan Tovar.

Three of the Kent Moore workers who survived being shot remain hospitalized. One is in critical but stable condition. The other two are stable. Two other employees were treated and released last week.

Trooper Tovar also continues to recover at a hospital from his wounds.

