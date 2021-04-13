ERCOT issues energy conservation alert

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued an energy conservation alert.

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

Rickerson said consumers and businesses are urged to reduce their electricity use this afternoon and evening.

This comes almost two months after the Texas power grid failed during an historic winter storm.

