From the ground up: Using America’s unique agricultural opportunities

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the 1960s, American producers have been able to more than quadruple their crop and cattle yields while using less land. While some developed countries are no longer agriculture focused, America may be poised to use some of its best technology in agriculture to help feed the world and benefit ourselves in the process.

“What the pandemic did, is shed light into how important our food supply chains are,” says Luis River, the director for the Center of North American Studies at Texas A&M University. “One, two days and they’re replenishing everything.”

Rivera says the pandemic is a great example of how fortunate we are to have skilled and efficient producers.

“Here in this country we have the cheapest food in the world,” Rivera says. “We only spend about 6.4% of our disposable income on food at home. That is the cheapest in the world. Compare to Canada, [where] it’s about 9%, Brazil, about 17%... when you compare to Mexico it’s about 23-24%. When you compare to Nigeria its about 60%.”

Rivera says food security and quality of life go hand in hand.

“If you’re the head of a household and you spend about 60% of your income on food, you’re so worried about and that’s average, you’re so worried about where the next meal is going to come from that you cannot innovate.”

Rivera suggests by feeding our neighbors now, we set ourselves up for a great relationship in the long haul.

“ [The world] population is increasing by 30%, over 10 billion people by 2050,” Rivera says. “They’re doubling their income, who’s going to feed them? That’s where we come into play. We’re highly, highly efficient; our level of production is second to no one in the world.”

