Geczik and Caldwell Earn National Honors

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies landed a pair of national awards Tuesday as Lauren Geczik was tabbed the United Soccer Coaches Women’s Division I Player of the Week and Kenna Caldwell was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week.

The duo was recognized for their excellence in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over No. 3 TCU.

Geczik, a freshman from Houston, Texas, made the most of her lone shot of the game as she sent in a missile from 18 yards to account for the sole goal of the match. The goal snapped a 480-minute shutout streak for the Horned Frogs and the Aggies’ victory put a halt to TCU’s 10-match win streak. She also picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week status.

Caldwell, a sophomore keeper from Lone Tree, Colorado, was a stonewall in goal for an Aggie defense that stymied the Horned Frogs’ high-powered attack. Caldwell made three saves in the match to pick up her sixth shutout of the season and Texas A&M’s eighth clean sheet of the campaign.

Texas A&M heads into NCAA Tournament action with an 11-3-0 mark, including a share of their third SEC regular-season title behind a 7-1-0 league ledger. NCAA Division I Championship assignments are handed down on Monday, April 19 and the entire tournament will be played in North Carolina with action beginning on Saturday, April 27.