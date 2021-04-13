Advertisement

Geczik and Caldwell Earn National Honors

Texas A&M's Lauren Geczik scores a goal in the Aggies' 1-0 win over TCU.
Texas A&M's Lauren Geczik scores a goal in the Aggies' 1-0 win over TCU.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies landed a pair of national awards Tuesday as Lauren Geczik was tabbed the United Soccer Coaches Women’s Division I Player of the Week and Kenna Caldwell was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week.

The duo was recognized for their excellence in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over No. 3 TCU.

Geczik, a freshman from Houston, Texas, made the most of her lone shot of the game as she sent in a missile from 18 yards to account for the sole goal of the match. The goal snapped a 480-minute shutout streak for the Horned Frogs and the Aggies’ victory put a halt to TCU’s 10-match win streak. She also picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week status.

Caldwell, a sophomore keeper from Lone Tree, Colorado, was a stonewall in goal for an Aggie defense that stymied the Horned Frogs’ high-powered attack. Caldwell made three saves in the match to pick up her sixth shutout of the season and Texas A&M’s eighth clean sheet of the campaign.

Texas A&M heads into NCAA Tournament action with an 11-3-0 mark, including a share of their third SEC regular-season title behind a 7-1-0 league ledger. NCAA Division I Championship assignments are handed down on Monday, April 19 and the entire tournament will be played in North Carolina with action beginning on Saturday, April 27.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan...
Teen identified as victim in BRAC shooting, second person also shot, according to police
Ponce Deleon was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex Sunday morning.
Bryan mother searching for answers after teen son shot and killed
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Multiple guns seized during Bryan workplace shooting investigation
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Evergreen...
Bryan man killed in Sunday night apartment fire
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 20 A&M Women’s Tennis battles No. 16 Tennessee in rescheduled matchup
Texas A&M Aggies vs Sam Houston Bearkats Softball logo
Texas A&M Softball hosts Sam Houston on Wednesday
The Normangee Panther tennis team claimed the District 26-2A title on Monday with a dominating...
Normangee Panthers win District 26-2A Tennis Championship
Tyra Gittens runs the 200m in the Heptathlon at the Texas A&M Invitational.
Gittens named SEC Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week